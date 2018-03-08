An Inside Look at Some of the Hottest New Residences in Arizona

Ideal for anyone who wants an arid escape, Arizona’s Mountain Shadows is a newly built resort that channels the spirit and charm of a 1960s property by the same name. Located between Phoenix and Scottsdale and built on the site of the original property, the Paradise Valley destination shows off mid-century-modern architecture, 183 guest rooms, and 37,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. Forty-one newly unveiled resort condominiums—including four penthouses—mark the completion of the $100 million desert oasis.

Designed by Scottsdale-based Allen + Philp Architects and housed in a three-story residential building, the fully furnished units range from 1,000 to 3,410 square feet. Residents can choose from studio- to three-bedroom layouts that come with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and butterfly roofs. Envisioned by New York City design firm MARKZEFF, the open-concept interiors include hardwood floors, neutral gray and beige accents, and outdoor patios. The kitchens boast sleek waterfall islands and high-end appliances, while the living rooms incorporate fireplaces and walls of glass that open to alfresco areas made for entertaining. Some of the units can be booked by resort guests.

Stop by Hearth ’61 for classic American cuisine served by executive chef Charles Wiley, or head to the 18-hole golf course redesigned by Forrest Richardson to play a round with friends. Afterward, relax in the golf lounge or order food from the accompanying grill. The on-site gallery hosts artists and exhibitions every two months (including those with connections to Frank Lloyd Wright and Arizona) as well as a 4,000-square-foot wellness center with 75-foot swimming pools, cabanas, and immersive fitness programming.

“It’s the next iteration of resort living—but with vibrant culture, moonlight yoga, harvest-to-hearth cuisine, and outdoor adventure,” said Scott Lyon, founder and managing partner of Westroc Hospitality. “Residents and guests are checking into a lifestyle.”

Residences are priced from $840,000 to $4.1 million.