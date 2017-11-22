This Contemporary Glass Home in Nevada Was Made for Avid Skiers

Every year, as snow covers mountain ranges, advanced and novice skiers alike turn their attention to the best ski resorts around. But if you plan to spend every waking second hitting the slopes, why not purchase a vacation home that gives you ready access to a plethora of powder?

Located less than 10 minutes from Diamond Peak Ski Resort (which has 30 runs and six chairlifts) and within an hour of four additional ski resorts, 580 Gonowabie Road in Crystal Bay, Nev., is a dream property for avid skiers. Equipped with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, the 8,694-square-foot residence is both cozy and chic. Steel beams give the home an ultramodern aesthetic, and walls of glass showcase the snowy scenery. A six-story glass staircase continues the crystal-clear motif, winding through multiple floors made for entertaining and lounging. Fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling glass windows are present throughout.

Lake Tahoe serves as the backdrop for the chic glass home, making it a perfect getaway for those who plan to spend their winters on the ski slopes and their summers on a boat. The waterfront home, which comes with 98 feet of lake frontage, can be yours for $39.75 million—just in time for ski season.