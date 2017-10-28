// RR One

Enjoy 7 Floors of Luxurious Living in This N.Y.C. Townhouse

The seven-bedroom stunner has an underground pool and rooftop deck.

By on October 28, 2017
Indoor swimming pool

The building at 253 West 18th Street brings the best of indoor and outdoor living into a seven-story, 8,300-square-foot stunner located across the street from Walker Tower in New York City’s in-demand Chelsea neighborhood.

It all starts on the ground floor with a magnificent, modern kitchen complete with high-end appliances, custom driftwood oak cabinetry, and Italian Calacatta Borghini countertops. Floor-to-ceiling glass leads out to the lush garden, offering a breath of fresh air in the concrete jungle.

Dining room

Dining Room  Photo Credit: Marili Forastieri

Beneath the ground floor is the home’s centerpiece: a skylit, in-ground swimming pool. Almost impossible to replicate because of New York City building requirements, the sparkling pool functions as a spa-like retreat. Completing the level is a laundry room, full bathroom, and wine storage, all connected by heated floors.

On the second floor, tall ceilings and walls of glass anchor the dining room and living room. A gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling ocean silver travertine serves as the focal point.

living room

Living Room  Photo Credit: Marili Forastieri

The third floor is dedicated to the master suite. A windowed dressing room, marble fireplace, and lavish bath with Dolomite marble and a deep soaking tub make up the interior, while an oversized balcony overlooks the neighborhood.

The fourth and fifth floors boast two additional bedroom suites each, with walk-in closets and full baths clad in Dolomite marble.

Two large bonus rooms make up the sixth floor, ready to be converted into a library, bar, gym, or lounge.

And the crowning achievement—a rooftop deck with a built-in grill and plenty of space for entertaining—offers sweeping views of Chelsea from all sides.

The townhouse is currently listed for just under $20 million.

staircase

Staircase  Photo Credit: Marili Forastieri

