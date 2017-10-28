Enjoy 7 Floors of Luxurious Living in This N.Y.C. Townhouse

The building at 253 West 18th Street brings the best of indoor and outdoor living into a seven-story, 8,300-square-foot stunner located across the street from Walker Tower in New York City’s in-demand Chelsea neighborhood.

It all starts on the ground floor with a magnificent, modern kitchen complete with high-end appliances, custom driftwood oak cabinetry, and Italian Calacatta Borghini countertops. Floor-to-ceiling glass leads out to the lush garden, offering a breath of fresh air in the concrete jungle.

Beneath the ground floor is the home’s centerpiece: a skylit, in-ground swimming pool. Almost impossible to replicate because of New York City building requirements, the sparkling pool functions as a spa-like retreat. Completing the level is a laundry room, full bathroom, and wine storage, all connected by heated floors.

On the second floor, tall ceilings and walls of glass anchor the dining room and living room. A gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling ocean silver travertine serves as the focal point.

The third floor is dedicated to the master suite. A windowed dressing room, marble fireplace, and lavish bath with Dolomite marble and a deep soaking tub make up the interior, while an oversized balcony overlooks the neighborhood.

The fourth and fifth floors boast two additional bedroom suites each, with walk-in closets and full baths clad in Dolomite marble.

Two large bonus rooms make up the sixth floor, ready to be converted into a library, bar, gym, or lounge.

And the crowning achievement—a rooftop deck with a built-in grill and plenty of space for entertaining—offers sweeping views of Chelsea from all sides.

The townhouse is currently listed for just under $20 million.