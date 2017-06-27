New York City’s Largest Penthouse Is on the Market for Nearly $30 Million

The triplex penthouse has four kitchens, seven living rooms, and two landscaped terraces.

By on June 27, 2017
NYC Penthouse
  View Gallery — 11   Photos

Related Articles

Currently holding the title as the largest penthouse in New York City, the triplex residence at 62 Cooper Square is a bellwether of luxurious living.

Located in historic NoHo, the 15,781-square-foot dwelling is situated on the top three floors of the prestigious Carl Fisher Building, which was built in 1926 and converted into a condominium in 2001. Sporting eight bedrooms, eight baths, three half baths, and two guest apartments, the residence’s impressive layout sets the standard for other New York City abodes.

More than 90 windows allow natural light to filter into the space and offer unmatched views of the city. Brick walls and hardwood floors create a chic yet homey aesthetic. Featuring a whopping seven living rooms and four kitchens, the penthouse is the ultimate entertaining space. Other amenities include a billiard room, private yoga studio, and library.

Outside, an additional 2,400 square feet of terrace space brings a peaceful, park-like environment to the contemporary residence. One private terrace features a covered dining pavilion surrounded by leafy plants, trees, and vines, while another secluded terrace includes lounge chairs that overlook the cityscape.

Minutes away from SoHo, Greenwich Village, Union Square, and the East Village, the elaborate penthouse provides easy access to New York City’s top attractions. The penthouse is listed for $29.5 million. (Inquiries: Michael Chapman, 646-613-2613; Amanda Miller, 646-613-2660.)

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad