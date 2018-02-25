This Dreamy Country Estate Comes with Walled-In Gardens and a Greenhouse

Overlooking the Catskill Mountains in Kinderhook, New York, 460 Kinney Road is a timeless property inspired by country estates in Normandy, France. The current owners, who bought the property in 1998 when it was a 98-acre former dairy farm with a 1,700-square-foot farmhouse, sought to embody the old-world aesthetic of classic stone homes in Normandy when designing the new 12,500-square-foot main house. Imported stones, Venetian plaster, riffed quartersawn floors, and a variety of hardwood add a rustic finesse to the all-stone manse.

The immaculate property is composed of five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Three of the five bedrooms are located on the second floor, with one bedroom featuring a private staircase and kitchen. A guest apartment and stone clock tower connect to the main home through an underground pathway, offering guests seclusion and relaxation. The lower level of the estate features an exercise room that includes a full bath, a workshop, and a 4,300-bottle wine cellar.

Eight custom fireplaces are scattered throughout the residence. The limestone fireplace in the dining room was crafted in Italy; the remaining fireplaces were made from Indiana limestone by the company that provided limestone blocks for the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Outside, the estate is surrounded by green lawns and rows of Linden trees. On the lower lawn, an outdoor building is currently set up as a shooting range, but it also has the potential to be a six-stall horse stable if buyers want to create a horse farm. Unrivaled views of the Catskill Mountains can be seen in each direction, offering the utmost serenity. A walled-in garden with a grill and fireplace overlooks a cypress greenhouse and kitchen garden below.

The breathtaking upstate New York property is minutes from Hudson, New York, and 2.5 hours from New York City. “This is one of those special places where you can feel the soul of the property from the first moment you arrive,” says listing agent Katherine L. Jennings of Millbrook Brokerage. The estate is listed for $9.975 million.