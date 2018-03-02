A Northern California Escape Hidden Among the Redwoods Lists for $12.5 Million

Encircled by a grove of mature redwoods, the two-story home at 9 Woodside Way in Ross, Calif., was inspired by its tranquil surroundings. “My wife, Jacqueline, and I invest in real estate all along the coast of California,” says builder Lowell Strauss. “Indoor/outdoor flow is really the driver behind all of the homes we design and build. The house almost completely opens itself up to the outdoors . . . and promotes a connectedness to nature that’s always been very important to us.”

Spread across 5,020 square feet, the home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. Dramatic rooflines pair with wide-plank, reclaimed old-growth redwood and stacked limestone accents, while stacked limestone walls and water features lead the way to the 12-foot glass entry doors. The light-drenched great room shows off 16-foot ceilings lined with reclaimed redwood, wide-plank quarter-sawn oak floors, and sliding glass walls that open to the tree-lined backyard. “When the walls of glass are open, the redwood trees become part of the indoor living experience,” Lowell says. “The energy is incredible . . . the materials are all so natural yet at the same time are dramatic and have lots of movement and texture.” One of the home’s most unique features is a floor-to-ceiling double-sided fireplace that anchors the great room on one side and an outdoor patio on the other.

The master suite has a unique bathtub made from reclaimed Hawaiian koa wood and a glass wall that opens to an outdoor shower, while the other baths have book-matched marble slabs or sandblasted stone. Overlooking the backyard and swimming pool, the professional-grade kitchen has Miele appliances, a limestone backsplash, a waterfall center island, copper lights, and koa cabinets. The home also has a 1,500-bottle wine room, an outdoor pool and spa, and a rooftop garden that overlooks the forested grounds. Located around 40 minutes from San Francisco, the home provides easy access to premier restaurants, museums, hotels, and more.

The timber treasure is currently on the market for around $12.5 million. Scott Woods and Bill Smith of Pacific Union hold the listing.