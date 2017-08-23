N.Y.C. Residential Buildings with Amenities That Will Woo Wine Connoisseurs

New Yorkers are known for appreciating the finer things in life, and wine is no exception. The Big Apple boasts plenty of high-end wine bars and tasting rooms for those who want to enjoy rare vintages during a night out on the town. But for those looking for round-the-clock access to personal wine vaults and over-the-top tasting rooms, the following New York City residential buildings are sure to fit the bill.

Fifteen Hudson Yards

Currently under construction, Fifteen Hudson Yards is a 285-unit building at Hudson Yards, a residential enclave on Manhattan’s West Side. Though there are plenty of world-class amenities—including private dining suites, an aquatics and fitness center, and a club room—wine lovers will most likely be found on the 51st floor, where a wine-tasting room and gigantic wine vault await. Oenophiles can purchase one of 35 individual temperature-controlled cellars that hold about 192 bottles, and 10 which can hold 1,500 bottles. For a truly unforgettable meal, pair some of the wines with catering from the on-site restaurant collection curated by chef Thomas Keller. The one- to four-bedroom residences currently range from around $3.9 million to over $30 million.

53W53

Rising 1,050 feet above the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan, 53W53 is a 145-residence building currently under construction. Once it is completed, oenophiles will be able to pass the time in an octagonal double-height wine room with a tasting area surrounded by temperature-controlled wine vaults. (As a bonus for wine collectors, the vaults are available for purchase.)

The building’s one- to five-bedroom units include full-floor homes and duplex penthouses with private elevators. Prices currently range from around $3.25 million to $43.95 million.

100 Barclay Street

Now open and available for immediate occupancy, 100 Barclay Street is a 158-unit building sure to lure wine connoisseurs looking for top-notch amenities. The swanky wine-tasting room can be reserved for tastings and parties, while larger groups can be hosted in the resident’s lounge. Fifty-four wine lockers, each capable of holding more than 100 bottles, can be purchased by building residents. New York vintners will provide sommelier services and oversee wine tastings for an additional fee. Current prices for the units, which include two-bedroom layouts and penthouses, range from $3.4 million to $14.75 million.

The Woolworth Tower Residences

First closings for the Woolworth Tower Residences—a posh 33-unit condominium complex designed by architect Thierry W. Despont—will start in December. Each home comes with wine storage space capable of holding around 185 bottles of wine. The units, which include one-bedroom layouts and full-floor residences, currently range from around $4.57 million to $26.4 million.