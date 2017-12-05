Oceana Bal Harbour’s First Turnkey Unit Lists for $12.2 Million

Silhouetted by the turquoise Atlantic Ocean and situated on 400 feet of sandy shoreline, Florida’s Oceana Bal Harbour is a sculptural high-rise with two whimsical Jeff Koons sculptures.

The building’s first finished turnkey residence—a 4,185-square-foot unit with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and 10-foot ceilings—is now ready for move-in. Ideal for those who don’t want to worry about the hassle of furnishing a space, the residence’s interior design and furnishings were overseen by Steven Gurowitz of Interiors by Steven G. Adhering to a design brief that called for a contemporary yet comfortable look, Gurowitz chose a soft, neutral color palette that includes soft blues with hints of silver and gold—a soothing look that mirrors the ocean. Hand-blown crystal chandeliers and wall sconces sourced from Italy pair perfectly with the understated colors, while silks, leather, and wood provide rich accents.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass showcase the ocean and Biscayne Bay, and custom drapery frames the views. Italian porcelain floors and custom-designed plush area rugs ensure that even the floors are nothing short of spectacular. Designed to face the water, the master bedroom is complemented by a custom double closet. The kitchen features Gagganeau appliances, and furniture displayed throughout the residence was sourced from brands including Baker Furniture, Bolier, Bernhardt and Jimico. The dwelling also includes a wine room, den, and private elevator foyer. Outside, the 1,595-square-foot terrace has east, south, and west exposures.

Homeowners will have access to onsite amenities including a members-only spa, swimming pool, and pet facilities.

The residence will be listed with Mark Zilbert of Brown Harris Stevens Miami for around $12.2 million. Remaining units in the building are priced from $3 million to $33 million.