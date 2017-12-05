// RR One

Oceana Bal Harbour’s First Turnkey Unit Lists for $12.2 Million

The furnished three-bedroom residence has a den, wine room, and stunning views.

By on December 5, 2017
turnkey unit in Florida
Silhouetted by the turquoise Atlantic Ocean and situated on 400 feet of sandy shoreline, Florida’s Oceana Bal Harbour is a sculptural high-rise with two whimsical Jeff Koons sculptures.

The building’s first finished turnkey residence—a 4,185-square-foot unit with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and 10-foot ceilings—is now ready for move-in. Ideal for those who don’t want to worry about the hassle of furnishing a space, the residence’s interior design and furnishings were overseen by Steven Gurowitz of Interiors by Steven G. Adhering to a design brief that called for a contemporary yet comfortable look, Gurowitz chose a soft, neutral color palette that includes soft blues with hints of silver and gold—a soothing look that mirrors the ocean. Hand-blown crystal chandeliers and wall sconces sourced from Italy pair perfectly with the understated colors, while silks, leather, and wood provide rich accents.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass showcase the ocean and Biscayne Bay, and custom drapery frames the views. Italian porcelain floors and custom-designed plush area rugs ensure that even the floors are nothing short of spectacular. Designed to face the water, the master bedroom is complemented by a custom double closet. The kitchen features Gagganeau appliances, and furniture displayed throughout the residence was sourced from brands including Baker Furniture, Bolier, Bernhardt and Jimico. The dwelling also includes a wine room, den, and private elevator foyer. Outside, the 1,595-square-foot terrace has east, south, and west exposures.

Homeowners will have access to onsite amenities including a members-only spa, swimming pool, and pet facilities.

The residence will be listed with Mark Zilbert of Brown Harris Stevens Miami for around $12.2 million. Remaining units in the building are priced from $3 million to $33 million.

