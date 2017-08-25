Exclusive: Build Your Hawaiian Oceanfront Utopia on Kauai

Kauai’s South Shore gets the sunny days that the island’s North Shore residents crave—a secret that’s unknown to most Hawaiian island tourists. Often referred to as the edge of the world by locals, the neighborhood of Kula Makai along that Kauai’s coastline has unsurpassed ocean views and dramatic mountain vistas. Here, some of the last available coastal lots are for sale, overlooking verdant cliffs and lava tube blow holes. Launched by the luxury community resort of Kukui’ula, the plots of land have quick access to the resort’s amenities as well as those of the nearby town center while still feeling private.

The Garden Island

Kauai—Hawaii’s oldest island—is called the Garden Island because of its steep green cliffs accented with waterfalls, tropical rainforests, and meandering ravines. The wild terrain lends itself to outdoor pursuits such as hiking and mountain biking, but it also gives ways to plentiful local farms offering tropical fruits and organically grown produce. Building codes prohibit the construction of structures taller than a palm tree (about four stories), so this island feels much more intimate and welcoming than some of its busier neighbors.

Build Your Home

Kula Makai borders the National Tropical Botanical Garden and overlooks the Kuiku-ila’s Tom Weiskopf 18-hole golf course. There are 19 free hold sites available, ranging from 22,998-square feet to 44,088-square-feet giving owners the chance to design, conceptualize, and build from the ground up. The resort’s architecture was led by John Sather who has harmonized the design with the landscape, bridging the owners’ necessities while keeping with the natural surroundings.

Owners can work with the resort’s team of curated architects and designers or contract with firms of their preference. Other homes in the community range from sleek and contemporary to tropical-modern or plantation-style cottages rooted in Hawaiian heritage.

Kukui’ula Offerings

Kula Makai is one of five distinct neighborhoods that make up Kukui’ula. The town center is only a 15-minute walk (five-minute drive) from the resort, offering restaurants, art galleries, surf-centric retailers, a gourmet market, and a medical clinic. The resort’s spa, golf clubhouse, and main house with dining are even closer. Tiers of waterfalls end in a sand-bottom saltwater pool. The 20,000-square-foot spa has its own quiet lap pool, a yoga studio, meditation garden, and a fitness center stocked with top of the line Technogym equipment. Hot and cold hydrotherapy will help ease muscles after a round of golf or paddleboard session. Owners also have access to the on-site organic farm.

The sites at Kula Makai are priced from $4.7 million to $12.1 million based on lot size and location. In this case, you can put a price tag on beauty.