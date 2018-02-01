A $29 Million New York City Residence with Prime Views of Central Park

New York City’s One57 makes a statement on Billionaire’s Row, rising 90 stories above Manhattan with stellar panoramas of Central Park. Earlier this month, developer Extell Marketing Group released its newest sky castle, 61B, a three-bedroom residence with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the city beyond. Envisioned by interior design firm Jeffrey Beers International, the fully furnished unit spans 4,193 square feet.

Located on the 61st floor with views of Central Park to the north and city views to the east and south, the unit is both elegant and modern. “When it comes to residential design, we imagine that the residence is a mini hotel,” says Jeffrey Beers. “We first create a separation of space between public areas [the living room and dining room] and the private spaces [bedrooms and bathrooms]. We favor open-plan living for the public areas. With careful attention to layout, materials, and art, you can create fluidity between your kitchen, dining area, and living room.”

Tasked with creating a turnkey home, Beers and his team layered the unit with warm furnishings and luxurious finishes to create an oasis designed for entertaining. Custom millwork by Elephants Custom Furniture and handmade slipper chairs by Elliot Eakin pair with Minotti and Kagan sofas. Area rugs by Doris Leslie Blau and Crosby Street Studios add elegance to the living room and bedrooms.

In the living room, a showstopping blue art piece by Christina Watka slides away to reveal a television screen. Another standout detail is a custom, dual-sided fireplace that separates the living and dining spaces. “We specified black glass mirrors on either end of the fireplace to create the illusion that the fireplace continues on in the reflection,” Beers says. “We also clad the long horizontal fireplace with ivory onyx slabs. In essence, the fireplace works as a divider that adds warmth to the open space without inhibiting the flow.” Glass chandeliers and fixtures throughout the residence are an homage to Beers’s affinity for glassblowing.

The unit is currently on the market for $29 million.