This Palazzo Del Sol Unit Has Artefacto Furnishings and a Backyard Swimming Pool

The unit offers ocean views and over 10,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space.

By on January 14, 2018
Palazzo Del Sol
Located on Fisher Island in Miami, Fla., Palazzo Del Sol is a 10-story waterfront building designed by local architect Kobi Karp. Accessible only by ferry or private yacht, the island is incredibly exclusive—and so are the residences.

Case in point: A ground-level lanai unit comes with its own full-sized zero-edge swimming pool, an incredibly rare feature for most new Miami condos. Equipped with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, the residence is further distinguished by waterfront views of South Beach and Government Cut, 11.5-foot ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. No expense was spared in creating the dream abode; the 4,698-square-foot residence has Boffi kitchens and baths, Sub-Zero and Gaggenau appliances, and Dornbracht & Duravit appliances and fixtures.

Miami-based Brazilian furnishing brand Artefacto curated the furniture and furnishings from its latest collection. Neutral colors were used to mirror the white-sand beaches beyond, while wicker seats, white chairs, and glass tables were used to create a beachy-chic aesthetic throughout.

Outside, residents and guests can mingle on the 5,343-square-foot vein-cut marble terrace. Lounge chairs and sculptures face the water, guaranteeing inhabitants will enjoy the best views the space has to offer.

Homeowners will also have access to a private club with 18 tennis courts, seven restaurants, and a nine-hole golf course. In addition, residents can utilize the private movie theater, rooftop spaces, swimming pools, fitness center, children’s room, aperitivo bar, and hair and makeup salon. As an added bonus, residents will receive a custom-designed Garia golf cart upon closing so they can easily get around the island.

The wonder of Miami is just a short ferry ride away. Residents can head to the Magic City to dine at high-end restaurants, grab cocktails at ritzy bars, or check out cultural establishments.

The unit is currently on the market for just over $12 million.

