Modernity Meets the Desert at This Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Estate

Located in Arizona’s Paradise Valley—just 10 minutes from downtown Scottsdale—this angular home is stationed at the base of Mummy Mountain. Arizona-based architect Brent Kendle Kendle drew inspiration from the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright—arguably the United States’ most well-known architect—when designing the desert estate. Wright was known for fusing together geometric cutouts, large glass partitions, and built-in banquettes to create a minimalist yet warm and welcoming homestead. Kendle’s clean-lined architecture drew from a similar ethos, resulting in a timeless aesthetic that comes alive thanks to the inclusion of natural materials like Anigre hardwood imported from Africa and immense slabs of limestone.

The 12,000-square-foot estate boasts sky-high ceilings above an open floor plan, and clerestory roofs and retractable windows allow light to flood the interiors from top to bottom. Determined to stay away from the sterile, cold features so often found in modern homes, Kendle instead leans into elements that ensure comfort, such as buttery tones for the wood flooring and open fireplaces made with limestone spheres that balance on tumbled glass.

A grand porte cochère and motor court leads through the cantilevered front door. The double-height great room is at the heart of the home and has massive neutral walls waiting to be bedecked in the owner’s artworks of choice. A series of sliding glass walls opens to the outdoors, where cacti and native plants are integrated into the minimalist landscaping. Dark and light wood furniture, flooring, and shelving creates dimension throughout the spacious first floor. The sleek kitchen is clad with detailed millwork, a chef’s table made from Anigre wood, and commercial-grade appliances against book-matched Indian Rosewood.

A stainless-steel-and-glass floating staircase is a staple in almost every contemporary home of this caliber, and this one does a particularly good job of blending seamlessly against the stone wall leading upstairs to the four bedrooms. The master bedroom is joined by a pristine bathroom fixed with a deep standing tub and an open shower, as well as a private garden screened with satin-etched glass. Additional relaxation spaces include the game room and entertainment lounge, which transforms into a cozy home theatre with the touch of an iPad.

The two-acre estate is centered around the infinity-edge saltwater swimming pool lined with loungers and palm trees. A wraparound covered patio with a built-in barbeque, wet bar, and intimate seating areas provide every opportunity for comfort. Adjacent to the pool is a separate two-bedroom guesthouse—connected to the main building by a breezeway—that is equipped with a steam room, sauna, gym, and locker/changing room. The estate also has a professional-grade tennis court, a separate sports court, a 250-bottle wine room, and a six-car garage.

Living in the desert offers residents much more than just epic winter weather and access to beautiful open spaces, you can always head to one of the area’s pastoral golf courses, such as the Scottsdale National Golf Club, or ease into a spa day at the renowned Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain.

Listed by Luxury Portfolio International, the Paradise Valley home is on the market for $10.5 million.