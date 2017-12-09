This All-Inclusive Mansion on the Sea of Cortez Is a Luxe Beach Haven

A five-minute cruise from San Jose del Cabo in Baja California Sur leads to Paradiso Perduto, a beach mansion overlooking the white sands and aquamarine waters that make up the Sea of Cortez. The nine-bedroom, nine-bath estate sits atop a beautiful hillside in the prestigious Puerto Los Cabos community—offering owners access to its marinas, mega-yachts, and four golf courses.

Occupying 11,800 square feet of indoor space, the Mediterranean-influenced home is designed to accommodate 18 guests, allowing ample room for everyone. A palette of neutral colorways throughout the home is paired with travertine flooring, marble countertops, fireplaces, and clean linens—all of which contribute to offer a sleek yet comfortable setting. Beautiful archways create a regal space, and large retractable windows open to expansive patios welcoming the sea breeze. Take to the two-story great room for some of the best views in the home, where jagged cliffs spill into the cerulean sea.

To accommodate a handful of guests, the five large suites boast terraces with mountain and ocean views, dual vanities, and spacious showers. Two casitas for additional housing are set away from the main house, offering privacy and seclusion while staying close to the mansion’s amenities. The all-inclusive property has an infinity pool elevated above the yard, an 18-hole pitch and putt course, a bocce court, and vibrant gardens that can accommodate 200 people.

In addition to proximity to sun-soaked beach life, the home features a massage room, steam room, sauna, full-size gym, and a master suite accompanied by a jetted bathtub and a treatment room for elevated self-care. Outside, the Puerto Los Cabos community affords owners access to its newly completed 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Marina Course, nine holes of Greg Norman Signature golf, and the Mission Course. Avid boaters can utilize the large marinas to house their mega-yachts, which offer concierge services and a maintenance yard.

The Puerto Los Cabos estate is listed by the Agency for $12.9 million.