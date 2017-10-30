This Park Avenue Duplex Is on the Market for the First Time Since the 1930s

Listed for just under $15 million, Duplex 16/17C at 784 Park Avenue is a stunning 14-room prewar property. The nearly 5,000-square-foot residence, which is the largest unit in the building, was formerly home to Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen, revered New York philanthropists who established the American Academy in Berlin. As lovers of the arts, the owners adorned their home with exquisite paintings by renowned artists such as Pablo Picasso and Vincent van Gogh.

A spiral staircase and hardwood floors connect the two stories, and built-in bookshelves and an ornately carved fireplace recall the home’s past. The staircase banister, terraces, fireplace, conservatory, and general floor plans have remained the same since the 1930s, contributing a vintage charm to the Upper East Side abode.

Designed by Emory Roth & Sons, the duplex mixes old-world charm and modern New York City style to form a timeless sophistication. A private landing on the first floor welcomes guests into a spacious entertainment space. A loggia and library share a terrace that provides ample room and seclusion as well as divine skyline views of the city—from the San Remo on the West Side to the Carlyle on the East.

Natural light fills every room, creating a warmth throughout the polished home. In the grand salon, rich mahogany floors and a wood-burning fireplace create a cozy, down-to-earth space. A formal dining room with three massive windows and herringbone floors exudes grace and grandeur.

The upper floor holds five bedrooms and five baths, and the master bedroom boasts west- and north-facing views and a shared terrace that offers partial Central Park views and famed skyline vistas.

Barbara Evans-Butler and William Vitiello of Stribling hold the listing.