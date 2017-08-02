Peek Inside the Largest Home Currently for Sale in the Hamptons

Situated on four immaculately manicured acres and located less than a mile from sandy white beaches, Southampton’s 6 Olde Towne Lane is the ultimate summer escape. Built by Kean Development, the 16,000-square-foot property is the largest home currently on the market in the Hamptons—and it has something for everyone.

In addition to housing nine bedrooms, 10 baths, and three half-baths, the three-level estate includes an elevator and a guest suite with an outdoor terrace and kitchen. From the Palissandro bronze fireplace that graces the family room to the inlaid marble floors in the two master bedrooms, the property’s finesse makes for an inviting design. The open-air kitchen features a honed iceberg-marble island and Carvart glass backsplash, and sliding doors in the breakfast area open out onto a 30-foot loggia.

Residents can take advantage of the indoor gym, movie theater, juice bar, spa, and sauna, or head outside to soak up the summer breeze. A unique rooftop putting green overlooks the property, and a private tennis court complete with a pergola viewing area is ideal for outdoor activities. Next to a custom granite swimming pool sits the charming pool house, which includes two baths, a changing room, a lounge, and a kitchenette.

The house was recently listed for around $35 million—just in time for a summer move-in. (Inquiries: Erica Grossman, 631-204-2723; Michaela Keszler, 631-204-2743.)