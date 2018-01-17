// RR One

Peek Inside a Nature-Inspired New Jersey Penthouse with a Greenhouse and Zen Garden

The 4,000-square-foot penthouse also has three bedrooms and a rooftop garden.

By on January 17, 2018
Nature lovers, take note: The Penthouse at Nine has your name written all over it. Crowning the top of Nine at the Hudson in West New York, N.J., the 4,000-square-foot glass gem—which has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and three balconies—showcases nature in a plethora of unexpected ways. Developer Alexander Hovnanian drew inspiration from both Japanese and Dutch sources when creating the one-of-a-kind dwelling.

In the foyer, a glass atrium and Zen garden create a soothing oasis that feels light-years removed from the busyness of nearby New York City. Floating stairs lead to the rooftop, where a patch of grass, multiple trees, and living green walls create a park-like environment. Wood and stone accents and a water feature give the rooftop an earthy, natural look, while a covered cabana area, dining table, and fire pits provide space to gather with friends and watch the sunset. The waterfront dwelling offers bird’s-eye views of the Port Imperial neighborhood and beyond.

Back inside, the modern yet minimalist kitchen showcases black marble, wood cabinets, and a large island. One of the unit’s most unique spaces is a greenhouse where homeowners can grow their own herbs. Glass doors lead from the kitchen to the greenhouse for added convenience. Inspired by a hibachi, the dining room table was created to bring guests together for intimate sit-down dinners. Walls of glass look out to the city skyline and waterfront, guaranteeing that residents will be able to enjoy dinner with a view each night.

In the great room, a sculpted fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows face the sparkling cityscape. And the master suite includes a spa-like bath with a marble infinity tub and a walk-in shower. The residence also comes with a dedicated tatami room.

K. Hovnanian at Port Imperial Urban Renewal VI, LLC introduced the penthouse to the market this year for $8 million.

