A Full-Floor Penthouse in West Hollywood Lists for $58 Million

Built in 1965 by architect Jack Charney, Sierra Towers is a 31-story residential high-rise that recalls Hollywood’s glamorous past thanks to mid-century lines and classic architecture. Stationed just minutes from Rodeo Drive and the Sunset Strip at 9255 Doheny Road, the West Hollywood building provides easy access to a slew of Los Angeles attractions. For the first time in nearly 50 years, a full-floor penthouse has been listed for sale at the enviable address, giving prospective buyers the chance to dwell high above the City of Angels. Evan Metropoulos of Metropoulos & Co. purchased and then combined two separate penthouses to create the full-floor abode. The unit is being offered as an empty shell that can be customized and finished as desired.

Occupying the entire top floor of the building, the 7,000-square-foot penthouse comes with an additional 4,000 square feet of rooftop garden terrace. Residents will be able to glimpse 360-degree views of Los Angeles from downtown to the Pacific Ocean from both the rooftop and the wraparound terrace that encircles the penthouse. Inside, soaring 16-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass create an inviting sky castle that buyers can personalize as desired.

Proposed plans and renderings for the space were created by designer Gavin Brodin, who oversaw the renovation of the Candy Spelling manor in Holmby Hills. The current renderings reveal chic yet cozy spaces anchored by a fireplace, a glass wine cellar, and a private bar that overlooks the cityscape. A separate guest suite, staff quarters, and six deeded parking spaces will be included in the purchase.

Residents will have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor swimming pool as well as valet parking and 24-hour security. Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker and Josh Greer of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing. The penthouse is currently on the market for $58 million.