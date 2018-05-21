Breathtaking Penthouse in the Heart of Tribeca Lists for $40 Million

Located in the heart of Tribeca, 111 Murray Street is a 64-story glass tower that holds 157 striking residences. Daring architecture by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, contemporary interiors by David Mann, and graceful landscaping by Edmund Hollander create an urban escape near some of New York City’s finest restaurants and shops. Designed with modern urbanites in mind, Penthouse Two is a jaw-dropping, full-floor residence with five bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths. Spread across 7,488 square feet, the penthouse offers unparalleled views of the city.

Accessed through a private elevator, the penthouse shows off 12+ foot ceilings, herringbone-patterned oak floors, stone slabs, and a fireplace. A custom kitchen features white oak Molteni cabinetry, a 60-inch custom configured gas cooktop, and an oversized island with marble slabs that can seat up to five. The glass-encased living room has north and east exposures that overlook the cityscape. Offering more than 1,300 square feet of living space, the master suite consists of a wet bar, a private terrace, two oversized dressing rooms, and dual baths with separate showers, heated floors, custom white marble slab vanities with Dornbracht fittings, and a freestanding soaking tub.

“Penthouse Two at 111 Murray Street is, in one word, exceptional,” says Darren Sukenik of Douglas Elliman. “The residence offers peerless city views, an awe-inspiring, sprawling open-floor plan with the most refined finishes and design details curated by the top architects and designers in the world, and many luxurious resort amenities available exclusively to residents of the building. It truly represents world-class modern living in the heart of one of Manhattan’s most prolific neighborhoods.” Residents will have convenient access to the lush Washington Market Park as well as Burberry, Hermès, and other designer stores.

The modern marvel is listed at $40 million dollars. Emily Sertic, Darren Sukenik, Raphael De Niro, and Noble Black of Douglas Elliman hold the listing. Closings and move-ins are on track to begin this summer.