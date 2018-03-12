Buy a Penthouse Overlooking the Museum of Modern Art’s Sculpture Garden in New York City

Situated in the center of Midtown Manhattan at 15 West 53rd Street, the Museum Tower is one of New York’s most sophisticated residential buildings. Designed by architect César Pelli, the renowned apartment complex overlooks the Museum of Modern Art’s Sculpture Garden. The two-floor penthouse, which is spread across 5,000 square feet on the 51st and 52nd floors of the building, offers optimal space for entertaining and hosting.

A vast foyer invites guests into a 50-foot living room with wood-paneled walls and a wood-burning fireplace. Massive glass windows display unrivaled views of George Washington Bridge, the Hudson River, and Central Park. The east-facing eat-in kitchen is equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances as well as plenty of cabinets and counter space. A stunning spiral glass staircase leads up to the second level of the home, where three bedrooms (including one that is currently in use as a library for complete solitude) await. The master bedroom features two beautifully designed baths and three walk-in closets.

A staff room with an en suite bath, a butler’s pantry, and a laundry room make up the remainder of the interior space. The architectural masterpiece also holds a variety of its museum-quality furnishings and artwork. Two outdoor terraces on either side of the living room make for perfect outdoor dining, together totaling nearly 800 square feet. “Rarely does a condominium become available with these large room proportions and remarkable views, with substantial outdoor space,” says Edward Johnston of Brown House Stevens.

Residents will have access to the building’s fitness centers, media and conference rooms, private wine storage, and landscaped roof terrace that overlooks the city. Concierge, valet, and laundry services are also available. Part of the Museum of Modern Art landmark complex, the Museum Tower is within walking distance of the best restaurants, galleries, spas, and shops that Midtown has to offer.

Edward F. Johnston and Shirley A. Mueller of Brown Harris Stevens hold the listing. It is currently listed for $13.95 million.