This $39 Million Penthouse Comes with a $500,000 Pink Diamond

Soaring 46 stories above the Atlantic Ocean, the sky-high Penthouse at Regalia on Sunny Isles Beach has a price tag of $39 million, making it the second most expensive penthouse in Miami Dade County. The 17,000-square-foot residence features endless ocean views—from the master bedroom overlooking the sparkling blue aquatic tapestry to the private rooftop boasting 360-degree views of the diverse landscape. Miami-based Arquitectonica is responsible for the fluid interiors that balance cosmopolitan grandeur reflective of New York City’s finest abodes with clean and earthy design details reminiscent of seaside living.

A private glass elevator, activated with a touch of a fingerprint, takes owners through the home’s three levels. With six bedrooms, six full baths, a home theater equipped with 10 luxury recliners, an 1,100-square-foot game room (with billiard table), and a chef-ready kitchen, the residence is a playground for entertainers. Drop-down televisions are concealed in the ceiling, and 10-foot-high sliding-glass doors and windows showcase the water.

The custom furnishings created by international designer Charles Allem include a bespoke chandelier with glistening crystal baguettes and a 12-person dining room table made of two single slabs of smoky quartz with an integrated champagne ice bucket that can hold four bottles of bubbly. Libations can also be taken in the backlit, semi-precious amethyst bar or the cocktail lounge adjacent to the 1,000-bottle wine cellar. Sophisticated linens and drapery are done by luxury clothier Loro Piana, while bronze accents, millwork, and chandeliers bequeath opulence throughout the home. Hand-finished, creamy oak floors and a cantilevered stone staircase with exposed glass connect the main living area to the rest of the home.

In the master bath, a spa fit for royalty hosts a Calcutta stone hammam, steam room, sauna, massage beds, a couples’ Jacuzzi with hydrotherapy, and his-and-her glass showers. Private guest quarters with a kitchen and fully equipped baths give everyone their own space, but we recommend ending each night together on the roof under starry constellations and a cascading waterfall for a nightcap unlike any other.

In addition to having everything under the sun in the penthouse itself, residents will have access to the extensive facilities and services offered at Regalia. An oceanfront spa caters to every need, and a beach club with six pools is nestled into the verdant landscape. There’s also a champagne bar, gourmet kitchen with fresh daily snacks, and fitness center. Upon purchase of the penthouse, the owners will receive a rare pink diamond valued at $500,000.