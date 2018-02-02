Investor Peter Lynch Lists His Arizona Estate for $9.5 Million

American investor Peter Lynch, the former manager of the Magellan Fund at Fidelity Investments, has listed his 7.5-acre Scottsdale estate for $9.5 million.

Surrounded by craggy rock formations and cacti, the multi-structure compound offers 14,231 square feet of living space. Eight bedrooms and 11 baths make up the Southwestern-style desert property, which is nestled into a canyon at the north end of Pinnacle Peak. Elevation changes of over 300 feet from one end of the property to the other offer panoramic views of the boulder outcroppings and hardy desert blooms.

Built in 2006 by Jeff Biever Architecture, Fisher Construction, and Mariette Gomez Design Group, the property incorporates adobe-style architecture, modern finishes, and walls of glass that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Midnight-black countertops and a matching island, dark wood cabinets, and hardwood floors characterize the kitchen, while floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the dining room overlook the desertscape. In the family room, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and sliding glass doors create an airy, light-drenched environment. The master bedroom comes with a glorious bath that shows off a deep soaking tub and a vanity.

Designed to rival the finest desert escapes, the compound has multiple outdoor entertaining spaces, from a courtyard with an adobe fireplace to an alfresco patio with a massive stone fireplace and plenty of seating. A lagoon-shaped swimming pool with a slide spans the length of the backyard, and a hot tub is seemingly built into the rocks. A covered dining pavilion and a bar provide additional spaces to socialize.

The compound is located in the 640-acre private community of Estancia, which is home to an 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course and a clubhouse with a steam room, jacuzzi, pickleball and basketball courts, fitness center, and tennis courts.

The property is currently on the market for $9.5 million. Walt Danley and Julie Rohr of Walt Danley Realty hold the listing.