Glimpse the Atlantic Ocean from Almost Every Room in This Portugal Home

With the Atlantic Ocean in its backyard, this magnificent property situated on the glistening coast of Portugal is breathtaking both inside and out. Located in the coastal city of Albufeira in the Algarve region of Portugal, the home’s seclusion and waterfront access is optimal for anyone looking for a hidden haven.

The home is spread across 7,480 square feet, holding six massive en suite bedrooms and five full baths. A glass-front master bedroom embraces the estate’s contemporary design and airy aesthetic, and almost every room provides sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and coastline. The open-air concept of the home as well as the indoor and outdoor kitchens create prime spaces for dining and leisure.

Custom interior design meshes classic furnishings with modern features, resulting in a clean, minimalist marvel. Lush, tropical foliage scattered around the property contrasts with the sleek architecture, while shimmers of turquoise and teal in the outside pool complement the hues of the nearby coastline. Outdoor patios and a seating area with an open fire offer unobstructed views of the coast—perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Other amenities of the striking estate include a fully equipped gym, a lounge by the pool that includes a kitchen and bar, and a Jacuzzi with panoramic views. Stunning beaches and cliffside views along with lively nightlife, exceptional cuisine, and boat excursions exploring caves and the colorful shore make Albufeira a dreamy escape. The home is being listed for around $14.56 million. (Inquiries: Virgolino Gomes, 35.191.027.1224)