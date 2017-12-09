// RR One

Pricey Penthouse Rentals in New York and Los Angeles

These penthouses are both ritzy and move-in ready.

By on December 9, 2017
Penthouse Living Room

For those who want to eschew luxe lawns and motor courts in in favor of stunning bird’s-eye views and rooftop swimming pools, penthouses provide a way to experience over-the-top accommodations without the upkeep associated with a mansion. And while you could buy palatial penthouses all over the world—from an $80 million sky castle in Singapore to a $40 million glass giant in Boston—there’s something enticing about being able to experience life in an array of different cities. The following move-in ready penthouses are currently available for rent, allowing you to fall in love with new places as you decide where to put down permanent roots.

$45,000-Per-Month Penthouse Rental in New York 

master bedroom

Master bedroom  Photo Credit: Max Touhey

Movers and shakers in New York City often look for a permanent address in the Financial District, where the high-stakes environment of Wall Street creates a never-ending sense of excitement and urgency. There’s now a stunning new option for those who want to call the Financial District home: Architect Frank Gehry’s eponymous project, New York by Gehry, has listed Penthouse North-South for $45,000 per month.

Located on the 76th floor, the 3,771-square-foot penthouse occupies an entire wing and offers skyline views from all angles. A grand foyer ushers you into the great room, where floor-to-ceiling glass windows, 10-foot ceilings, and maple-plank floors create a modern environment. The master retreat includes a sitting area and walk-in closet, while the corresponding bath has radiant heat marble flooring, a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, and wall-mounted towel warmers. Whip up a feast in the chef’s kitchen (which has everything from a wine refrigerator to a double-wall oven) or take in the sweeping vistas of the Hudson and East Rivers and Statue of Liberty from the living room.

Building amenities include a boxing studio, spa treatment suite, indoor swimming pool with a wraparound sundeck, and grilling terrace with cabanas and picnic tables that overlook the Woolworth Building.

$100,000-Per-Month Penthouse Rental in Los Angeles

Dining room and wine room  Photo Courtesy of Level Furnished Living

From above, Los Angeles is a ribbon of roads snarled with traffic, glass skyscrapers, and sandy beaches that hug the Pacific Ocean. You can glimpse a sky-high view of its famed boulevards from the recently unveiled penthouse at LEVEL Furnished Living, a $100,000-per-month listing that is currently the most expensive penthouse rental in the city. Located at 888 South Olive Street in downtown Los Angeles, the 18,000-square-foot, two-story residence has four bedrooms and 10 baths.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer 360-degree views of the glittering city, and a wraparound terrace makes the most of L.A.’s perpetually sunny weather. Situated atop the luxury apartment building’s 34th and 35th floors, the fully furnished residence has it all: a master bedroom with a 480-square-foot walk-in closet, two formal dining rooms, a living room, a family room, and four separate kitchens.

Entertainment options abound with two temperature-controlled wine rooms sequestered behind 10-foot glass walls, a media room with plush seats for up to 15 guests, and a lounge with a full bar. But the most alluring attractions must just be the 50-foot rooftop pool, hot tub, steam room, and outdoor dining area. Staples Center, L.A. Live, and the Fashion District are all within walking distance.

