Exclusive: Private Malibu Auto Museum Lists for $10 Million

What happens when you have a multimillion-dollar automobile collection that’s too large to fit in a standard garage? You build your own ultra-private facility engineered with humidity control and high-grade acoustics that can accommodate a fleet of the world’s finest cars.

Located on Point Dume in Malibu just a short drive from Latigo Canyon and Mulholland Drive (where fleets of supercars often roar along the winding, hilly roads), the Malibu Auto Museum was built by race car driver and tech engineer Steve Goldman along with his wife, Azita. The 7,000-square-foot facility currently houses the couple’s 14 luxury cars. Past the property’s private gated entryway, a 500-foot motor court circles the perimeter of the garage and accommodates semitrucks for easy car delivery.

Upon entering the garage, you are welcomed into a museum-like arena with 18-foot ceilings, commercial-grade glass windows, anti-slip doors, and garage doors that open to the surrounding driveway. A massive skylight poised in the center of the garage highlights the car collection. Thanks to their respective engineering careers, Steve and Azita contributed to the execution of the state-of the-art garage, which can serve as so much more than just a stage for cars.

After consulting with museum curators, the couple incorporated their understanding of environmental monitoring to mitigate any potential harm that air quality could have on their precious collectibles. Thus, the facility’s system cycles and filters air several times an hour to control humidity, temperature, dust, and bacteria, all of which are monitored internally and controlled by a computer. The facility also features acoustically transparent aluminum panels on the walls and ceiling for optimal sound absorption. Though the space was originally designed for antique cars, the new owners could easily use it as an entertainer’s paradise to accommodate a few hundred friends and a live band, or as a large office space.

The garage also features a cozy 800-square-foot living space with a private entryway, floor-to-ceiling windows, Douglas-fir flooring, one bedroom, a full bath, and a stainless-steel kitchen with a dining space overlooking the garage. The modern residential quarters could be used by the owners’ security staff, museum curators, or guests. High-definition security cameras were installed throughout the property and can be monitored remotely to ensure the property is fully protected.

Steve is shifting gears to focus solely on racing on the Pirelli circuit and is open to the possibility of selling some of his cars to the owner of the museum, including his black Porsche Carrera GT and a Ferrari LaFerrari.

The Malibu Auto Museum is listed for $10 million by Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker.