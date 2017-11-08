This Private Island Escape Is a 30-Minute Helicopter Ride from Rio de Janeiro

More than 30 pristine acres of tropical forest on a private island await the buyer of this magnificent Brazilian retreat.

Located in the Angra Dos Reis municipality of Rio de Janeiro, this slice of paradise has more than 10,000 square feet of living space divided between the main residence and a weekend compound.

Featuring walls of glass and exposed wood ceilings, the main home includes everything you and your guests will need to escape from the hustle and bustle of Rio (just 30 minutes away by helicopter): a home theatre, underground cellar, gourmet kitchen, pool, solarium, and sauna. The weekend compound is comprised of three seafront bungalows with five bedrooms, en suite bathrooms, and balconies. There are also three small houses for crew and staff. And the heliport, which can be used for both daytime and nighttime landings, can accommodate two helicopters.

Beyond its amenities, the island’s most stunning feature may be its sweeping views. Owners will be treated to unobstructed panoramas of the surrounding Angra Dos Reis archipelago, ocean, and forest. Perfect for adventurous travelers, Angra Dos Reis includes more than 2,000 beaches, 388 islands, and seven bays.

The property is currently listed through Judice & Araujo (with worldwide marketing by Christie’s); price is available upon request.