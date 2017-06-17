This 53-Story Residential Project Will Soon Tower over Atlanta’s Hottest District

Atlanta’s vibrant Midtown district will soon be home to the city’s tallest residential tower. Designed by the renowned architecture firm Perkins+Will, No. 2 Opus Place is a 53-story sparkling glass tower that is expected to be completed by 2020. Taking residential life to new heights, the tower will embody artful contemporary design seen in the units and shared spaces, which include a 26,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, private club with a screening room and tasting lounge, two resort style pools, and a fine dining restaurant. The 232 one- to three-bedroom residences and penthouses all boast floor-to-ceiling glass windows with views of the surrounding park and Atlanta skyline.

New York-based design studio, Champalimaud, known for their refined yet rich interiors, oversaw the sophisticated modern interiors. Georgia’s sunshine cascades through ceiling-height windows into expansive great rooms and open kitchens with white Volakas marble and premium appliances from Miele. White oak hardwood floors connect the main living spaces with the bedrooms. The bathrooms will be lined with Mediterranean marble or Nublado tile and accentuated with chrome faucets and hardware. Powder rooms will showcase diamond-chevron flooring in a stark black Kenyan marble that gives palpable balance to the rest of the space. The LEED-certified dwellings will also have grand windows, marbled interiors, 10-foot ceilings, and shared access to valet services, on-site parking, and a 24-hour concierge.

The sky-scraping tower is located within a 4.5-acre, mixed-use development site designed by the architecture firm Richard Meier & Partners. Created to be a cultural center, the project will bring together retail, art, and public spaces. Owners at No. 2 Opus Place will have access to a range of culture and entertainment in their backyards, including the High Museum of Art and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Construction on the residential tower will begin this fall, with move-ins anticipated to begin at the end of 2019 and be fully completed by 2020. Prices currently range from $700,000 to $12 million.