This Regal Rhode Island Residence Overlooks the Ocean

A semicircle driveway leads the way to 70 Beacon Hill Road, a 9,719-square-foot home in the posh community of Newport, Rhode Island. Situated on more than 3.5 acres, the two-story gray home offers sweeping vistas of the ocean. Built in 2012 by philanthropist and Campbell Soup heiress Dorrance Hill Hamilton (who passed away earlier this year), the majestic mansion takes design cues from historic homes in the area.

A massive two-story entrance hall sets the stage for the regal residence, and a living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace provides a formal entertaining space. The cozy chef’s kitchen features hardwood floors, glass-sheathed cabinets, and a large island that can easily double as a breakfast bar. Paneled green walls and a fireplace with bird mosaics converge to create an inviting formal dining room. The bird motif continues throughout the estate with carved birds and birdhouses dotting the grounds—a unique theme that, fittingly, gave the home the nickname of “the Bird House.”

Equipped with six bedrooms, six baths, and six half-baths, the home was made for entertaining. Radiant heated floors, geothermal heating and air conditioning, and an elevator give the timeless estate a modern feel.

Outside, a pond, swimming pool, covered pavilion, and barbecue station make it easy to entertain a crowd. The home is currently listed for $12.5 million.