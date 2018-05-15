The Rutherford House Lists for $31.9 Million in Beverly Hills

The Rutherford House, a French Revival–style residence that was formerly owned by Gone with the Wind actress Ann Rutherford, has listed for $31.9 million. Surrounded by manicured hedges and lush green landscaping in upscale Beverly Hills, Calif., the 10,402-square-foot mansion is equipped with five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Built in 1938 by architect Paul Williams, the high-end home was meticulously renovated with romantic and airy features chosen by interior designer Craig Wright.

The estate embraces its timeless charm thanks to herringbone-pattern hardwood floors, antique marble fireplaces, French doors, bowed bay windows, and even 200-year-old Chinese wallpaper. Inspired by the Art Deco and Art Moderne periods in Paris, the mansion also features a collection of 1920s and 1930s Art Deco glass fixtures from praiseworthy European decorative artists.

An oval entrance hall with a grand staircase sets the stage for the rest of the regal residence. The spacious living room and 24-person dining room (which features bronze Parisian screens and poolside views) were made for large-scale entertaining. Residents can mix up a cocktail at the bar, cozy up with a good book in the library, or head to the billiards room with friends for a bit of fun. A massive chef’s kitchen with a mosaic ceiling, custom steel floors, and a butler’s pantry leads to a private office and cozy breakfast room.

The second level holds the master suite, which boasts his-and-her marble bathrooms and roomy closets as well as a private sitting area that overlooks the backyard. A sweeping manicured lawn awaits outside, with a large terrace overlooking the pool below. The exquisite pool house comes with its own bar, gym, and full mosaic-tiled hammam and spa, creating a welcome getaway for residents and guests alike.

Husband-and-wife duo Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.