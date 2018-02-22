// RR One

This Historic San Francisco Home Overlooks the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz

The seven-bedroom home is on the market for $13.5 million.

Built in 1908 and renovated in recent years, the two-story mansion at 2624 Green Street in San Francisco shows off both period elements (think coffered ceilings and leaded glass) and new furnishings (think built-in speakers and recessed lights). A brick and ivy facade and a black-and-white-checkered entry foyer set the stage for the 6,400-square-foot residence, which has seven bedrooms, five baths, two family rooms, a wine cellar, and a two-car garage. An iron door leads into the elegant living space, where large glass windows look out to the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the Palace of Fine Arts.

The spacious eat-in kitchen comes with a white marble center island, top-of-the-line appliances, a breakfast nook, and an attached deck where residents can sip their morning coffee or read the newspaper as they enjoy views of the city beyond. On the second floor, the master suite features a sitting nook with bay views and a bathroom with a deep soaking tub and double vanity. Crisp white interiors and dark hardwood floors anchor the home throughout, and the cozy study is outfitted with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

historic home for sale in San Francisco

Kitchen  Photo Credit: Open Homes Photography

Outside, a lush garden provides a much-needed touch of nature in the bustling city, and a basketball court offers ample space to play a game of pickup with family and friends. Located just blocks from Union Street and the 1,500-acre Presidio park, the majestic manse guarantees convenient access to a slew of San Francisco staples. From the colorful San Francisco Proper Hotel to the Michelin-starred In Situ, a wealth of shops, restaurants, and museums are just waiting to be explored.

The Nina Hatvany team at Pacific Union Real Estate hold the listing for the historic home, which is currently owned by tech entrepreneur Quentin P. Gallivan.

It is on the market for $13.5 million.

San Francisco home with Golden Gate Bridge views

Bedroom with view of the Golden Gate Bridge  Photo Credit: Open Homes Photography

Comments

