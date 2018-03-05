Leave Your Heart in San Francisco (at One of These High-End Homes)

From brightly colored Victorian houses to the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco is teeming with charming attractions certain to make visitors and residents alike fall head for heels for the city. Whether you fancy a sky-high penthouse or a historic home, the following abodes will make you want to call San Francisco home.

2624 Green Street

Dating back to 1908, the two-story mansion at 2624 Green Street in San Francisco has both period elements (think coffered ceilings and leaded glass) and new furnishings (think built-in speakers and recessed lights). A brick and ivy facade and a black-and-white-checkered entry foyer set the stage for the 6,400-square-foot residence, which has seven bedrooms, five baths, two family rooms, a wine cellar, and a two-car garage. Large glass windows look out to the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the Palace of Fine Arts.

The eat-in kitchen shows off a white marble center island, top-of-the-line appliances, a breakfast nook, and an attached deck where residents can sip their morning coffee or read the newspaper as they enjoy views of the city beyond. On the second floor, the master suite features a sitting nook with bay views and a bathroom with a deep soaking tub and double vanity. Crisp white interiors and dark hardwood floors anchor the home throughout, and the cozy study is outfitted with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

Outside, a lush garden provides a much-needed touch of nature in the bustling city, and a basketball court offers ample space to play a game of pickup with family and friends. It is on the market for $13.5 million.

Lot 5

San Francisco-based art dealer Serge Sorokko is offering a Bay Area parcel of land along with plans for an 8,000-square-foot beachfront spec house for those looking for a private, peaceful Northern California retreat. Located about 16 miles from San Francisco in Tiburon, Calif., the 7.4-acre Lot 5 site is fully entitled, and the plans for the modern, minimalist spec home have been submitted to Marin County for design review.

Buyers can purchase the lot and architectural plans for $12.75 million or get the finished home (set for completion in 2019) for around $35 million. Situated on the San Francisco Bay shoreline, the lot offers direct access to a private beach—and it’s only a few miles from the Golden Gate Bridge. Plans for the modern home reveal six bedrooms (including a sumptuous master suite), five baths, a powder room, a wine cellar, a screening room, a gym, a chef’s kitchen, an infinity pool, and a detached pool house.

Saitowitz designed the minimalist home with a horizontal floor and roof that frame the rolling hills and beach. Outside, the yard will be designed by landscape architect Bernard Trainor.

Signature Collection of Penthouses at the Harrison

The Harrison, a 49-story residential building designed by Ken Fulk and located on Rincon Hill in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, has 17 half-floor and corner penthouses that soar 500 feet above the neighborhood.

Each of the two- and three-bedroom penthouses feature crisp, timeless interiors—think floor-to-ceiling windows, diagonal-planed Siberian oak floors, herringbone-tile bathroom floors, and polished white-slab Carrara marble countertops—and open-air balconies that overlook the cityscape. Kitchens are outfitted with Sub-Zero and Bertazzoni appliances, while spa-like baths, sumptuous bedrooms and dens, and floor-to-ceiling windows add a modern feel.

The building currently features two open-concept, furnished model units, which incorporate Louis Vuitton graffiti trunks designed by Marc Jacobs, a vintage Triumph motorcycle, art pieces inspired by artist Jean Michel Basquiat, and Baobab candles to give prospective buyers an idea of what the penthouses could look like.

Prices for the penthouse collection range from $3 million to $8.8 million.

86 Sugarloaf

Located on Tiburon Peninsula, 86 Sugarloaf Drive is a contemporary home that acts as the perfect retreat from the city. The brand-new home uses glass, stucco, and wood to create an ultra-sleek look. Designed by OXB Studio and architect Ted Bonneau, the modern home is split between three levels and includes an elevator that provides access to each floor.

The 4,000-square-foot residence holds five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. A spacious great room with a customized gas fireplace, soaring ceilings, and two sets of retractable doors opens directly to a lawn and a 1,000-square-foot terrace. And an open dining area with a customized wood ceiling treatment offers direct access to the deck.

Located on the upper level, the stunning master suite exudes effortless refinement with a massive walk-in shower, custom mosaic design, and skylight. A private terrace accompanies the main-level guest suite, offering complete privacy and breathtaking views of the city.

The home’s open-air design concept embodies its natural surroundings. Several of San Francisco’s most renowned sights can be seen from the home, including Mt. Tamalpais, the Belvedere Lagoon, Angel Island, and the Golden Gate Bridge. With Tiburon’s protected open space located adjacent to the property, tranquil hiking and running trails are closer than ever.

The property is listed for just under $5.7 million.

Penthouses at Lumina

Lumina, a 656-unit condominium project, is perched high above San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. Developer Tishman Speyer listed the building’s remaining two residences—both double-height, 42nd-floor penthouses characterized by great views and glass galore. The residences, which are the largest units in the building, are being sold as customizable shells so homeowners can create a unique layout and aesthetic to match their preferences. Both units are currently distinguished by their 18-foot ceilings—the only double-height ceilings available in any Bay Area high-rise.

The nearly 5,700-square-foot Penthouse 41A unit is equipped with a 250-foot glass façade that offers 360-degree vistas of the cityscape and bay. Penthouse 41B, spread across nearly 5,200 square feet, includes a 240-foot glass façade that provides 270-degree views of the city and bay. Buyers can choose from an array of designer-ready floor plans created by architectural firm Arquitectonica; rooftop decks can also be added if desired.

The smaller penthouse starts from $13.5 million, while the larger one is priced from around $15 million.