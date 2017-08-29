This Santa Barbara Estate Has an Art Studio and Private Beach Access

Situated on about 2.3 acres in the private community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif., the contemporary Mediterranean estate at 4160 La Ladera Road is an oasis in every sense of the word. Palm trees and lush plants surround the 13,887-square-foot home, and a 75-foot swimming pool and lounge area beckon from behind. A sliver of hazy blue ocean is visible from the verdant backyard, and Hope Ranch Beach—a private beach accessible to residents of the Hope Ranch community—awaits just beyond. The estate also provides direct access to more than 20 miles of riding trails for experienced equestrians.

Designed by the seller’s son, Zoran Pevec, along with his design firm, Archive Design Group, the newly built home has six bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths. In the two-story entry, walls scaled with bamboo and floors covered with vein-cut Mexican travertine create a grand arrival space. The rest of the home is equally impressive.

Soaring ceilings are complemented by white oak and hand-troweled plaster walls, and rubble stones cover the walls of the courtyard. In the dining room, a statement fireplace and hovering Belgium chandelier create a refined eating space. The well-equipped kitchen opens to the great room and pool, making it easy for guests to dine outside if they prefer.

Artists will appreciate the 480-foot art studio, which has its own entrance and opens to a patio overlooking the ocean. The estate—which also includes a wine cellar, cactus garden, and bocce ball court—will be listed for $17.5 million.