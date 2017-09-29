Sculptural Smart Estate Designed by Guy Dreier Going for Nearly $45 Million

Located in the Rancho Santa Fe community of San Diego County, 17111 El Vuelo takes artistry and modern living to soaring new heights. Set on more than 22 acres and surrounded by manicured gardens, citrus groves, and a collection of Fletcher Benton sculptures, the 23,500-square-foot estate overlooks Southern California’s breathtaking valleys while offering plenty of tranquility and seclusion inside. Designed by lauded architect Guy Dreier (the man behind Robb Report’s 2009 Ultimate Home), the self-sustaining marvel is constructed of concrete, glass, and steel, meshing dramatic angles and contemporary design to create a geometric masterpiece.

Six bedrooms and 11 baths are spread across a main house, guest house, and staff quarters. Slanted windows and ceilings, a floating glass staircase, see-through fireplaces, and curvaceous rooms make every inch of the home feel whimsical—as if residents were living in a work of art. But the home is as practical as it is beautiful: Solar panels cut down on energy costs, and automated glass walls pocket away to create a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors. Additional smart-home technology including automated pop-up blinds, TVs, and computers can be found throughout the home, activated by a whole house control panel.

The contemporary abode’s exterior is just as impressive as its spacious interior, boasting a sports court for volleyball and basketball as well as a tennis court with a pavilion, putting green, and zero-edge swimming pool. A separate zero-edge lap pool offers a unique setting that lowers the water level by 18 inches with the push of a button to inhibit water from leaving the pool when residents are swimming.

An impressive water feature surrounds the home, running under lighted acrylic flooring in the entry, sitting room, and sunken guest bedroom. Plus, an expansive sitting area outside the guest bedroom includes a two-tiered table that can transform into a single level, perfect for entertaining. The stunning contemporary residence is listed for just under $45 million.