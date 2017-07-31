See the Golden Gate Bridge from This Historic San Francisco Home

Located in beautiful Presidio Heights, 3500 Jackson Street is one of San Francisco’s most iconic properties. Built by renowned architect Bernard Maybeck in 1909, the classic Tudor-style home features gothic and beaux-arts details. Maybeck—who also constructed several other Bay Area landmarks such as the Palace of Fine Arts—designed the home for Leon Roos of the upmarket Roos Brothers men’s clothing company, as well as his wife, Elizabeth. Spread across 10,313 square feet, the seven-bedroom home is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The half-timbered estate’s singularity is seen in original details such as antique velvet door panels, dark oak tables, and redwood paneling. Hexagonal chandeliers with tiered lights and gargoyles designed by Mr. Maybeck himself are paired with a carved, nearly 16-foot fireplace and custom metal pot in the living room to create an old-world feel. The original fireplace and chandeliers as well as an engraved library table with the family’s crest are included with the home.

Capable of accommodating up to 80 guests for dinner, the home also features soaring ceilings and massive spaces designed for entertaining. Outside, the sizable backyard offers soaring views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Marin Headlands. The estate is listed at $16 million. (Inquiries: Nina Hatvany, 415-345-3022.)