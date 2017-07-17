See What $30 Million Will Get You in This Posh Los Angeles Neighborhood

Tucked away in Brentwood, one of Los Angeles’s most prestigious neighborhoods, 568 N Tigertail Road is a newly constructed architectural gem. An entrance lined with 100-year-old, imported Sevillano olive trees sets the stage for the cobblestone motor court and stunning 15,000-square-foot residence. Massive glass doors open to an inviting foyer with 14-foot ceilings and reclaimed marble floors imported from Spain.

With five bedrooms and 11 baths, the abode offers a commodious layout. The master bedroom boasts dual bathrooms, oversized wide-plank French oak floors, Eggersmann showroom closets, and a private patio. In the gourmet kitchen, white cabinets, hanging glass light fixtures, and a gray marble island and backsplash create an elegant, airy entertaining space. Herringbone-patterned French oak floors and a bookmatched Calacatta marble fireplace and bar give the great room a sleek, sophisticated feel.

Sliding pocket doors frame the enchanted backyard, which features a pool, outdoor kitchen, and dining loggia. The daylit lower level holds a theater, guest suite, cigar room, onyx bar, 10-car auto gallery, and 1,500-bottle wine cellar. An indoor-outdoor gym adjoins to a spa, steam room, shower, and massage room, perfect for a little R&R.

Accessible by elevator, a rooftop terrace provides spectacular vistas of the City of Angels, including both city and ocean views. The Brentwood residence, which combines L.A. chic with a simple touch of modern European charm, is priced at $30 million. (Inquiries: The Agency. Santiago Arana, 424-231-2399.)