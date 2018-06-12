A Modern California Masterpiece for the Silicon Valley Exec

Positioned atop a hill overlooking the San Francisco Bay and Silicon Valley, 10718 Mora Drive in Los Altos Hills, Calif., is a modern home seemingly designed for Silicon Valley execs. Surrounded by nature yet located less than 30 minutes from most of the region’s major tech headquarters, it strikes just the right balance between convenience and privacy.

Designed by Robert Swatt of Swatt | Miers Architects with interiors by Connie Wong, the 10,800-square-foot home offers six bedrooms and nine baths. A pivot door ushers residents into the two-story manse, where 24-foot ceilings, walls of glass, wood accents, and open-concept living areas create a home that flows naturally from indoors to outdoors.

A vision in white, the gourmet kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances, a walk-in pantry, Silestone countertops, Poggenpohl cabinets, and a waterfall center island. The showstopping white space flows freely into a formal dining room. Snowy white, double-height walls of glass and sleek hardwood floors characterize the living room. Sliding glass doors lead outside to the deck, where a zero-edge infinity pool overlooks terraced lawns and landscaped gardens.

Two master suites are outfitted with fireplaces, walk-in closets, baths with radiant-heated floors and freestanding tubs imported from Spain, and private decks that look out to the San Francisco skyline. On the lower level, the entertainment zone shows off a movie theater with custom chairs, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a family room with a bar and fitness center.

Outside, opportunities to immerse oneself in nature abound: Miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails unfurl near the home. In addition, the tree-dotted, nearly 1.5-acre lot next door can be purchased to create a garden or similar outdoor oasis. The property also features a separate guesthouse and a four-car automobile gallery.

The home is currently on the market for around $16.7 million. Taso Tsakos, Mauricio Umansky, Roxana Melgarejo, and Gina Blancarte of the Agency hold the listing.