Call the Caribbean Home in One of These Waterfall-Inspired Villas on Grenada

While islands like Turks and Caicos and Aruba may have the big-name recognition in the Caribbean, Grenada—an under-the-radar country dotted with colorful cottages and nutmeg plantations—proves that sometimes the best adventures are found off the beaten path. Located outside the hurricane belt and unaffected by this year’s storms, Grenada offers everything from white-sand beaches and waterfalls to verdant hills and fruit trees.

Perhaps best of all, calling the main island home has never been easier: Slated to open in March 2018, Silversands Grenada will include a 43-suite hotel, spa, beach club, restaurant, and 328-foot pool—the longest pool in the Caribbean—as well as nine private residences. The five 5,000-square-foot Hillside Villas (from $7.5 million) are equipped with three bedrooms, four baths, and two private pools that face the jungle and sea. Ranging from 13,500 to 17,599 square feet (in addition to the sizable outdoor terraces), the three-level villas were designed to seemingly spill down the hillside like waterfalls. Each level has a master bedroom with an en suite bath and sitting area. Outside, a patio made for entertaining overlooks the sparkling main pool.

Each of the four 6,000-square-foot Beachfront Villas (from $11 million) come with four bedrooms, five baths, sprawling outdoor terraces, and three pools set on Grand Anse beach. Ranging from 23,000 to 26,350 square feet, the single-level oceanfront residences feature open-concept floor plans and panoramic views of the sea and sky. Each corner of the villa has a master bedroom with a king-size bed, en suite bath, and dressing room—a unique design choice that guarantees privacy and palatial accommodations for everyone. The two master bedrooms at the front of the villa open to the main swimming pool, while the bedrooms at the back open to private plunge pools.

Buyers can purchase bespoke furniture and design packages or rent their villas through the resort’s rental program when they are away. They will also have access to resort amenities and the island experience program, which arranges everything from waterfall chasings and rum tastings to open-ocean fishing and diving. Those who want to put down permanent roots can apply for dual Grenadian citizenship, which grants visa-free access to 125 countries.