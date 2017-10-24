Take to the Skies in Singapore’s $80 Million Penthouse

With the ever-increasing interest in vertical cities, where everything from fine-dining restaurants to movie theaters to offices are all at your fingertips, it’s no surprise that Singapore is joining the craze with its new Tanjong Pagar Centre. Like a shining beacon of glass and steel, it is Singapore’s tallest building at roughly 950 feet and plays host to 3 Wallich Street, a super penthouse that is both the largest nonland residence and the highest point in Singapore.

The chic triplex consists of a whopping 21,100 square feet and is located on the 62nd through 64th floors. With five bedrooms, six full baths, and three half-baths, the penthouse is drenched in natural light, which streams from floor-to-ceiling windows that make up nearly every wall. Unique to the residence are the bespoke services offered from expert architects and designers that help tailor the space to the owner’s exact tastes and specifications. From marble floors to high-end appliances, your wish is their command.

Enjoy tranquil evenings in the clouds while lounging on the terrace, or take a dip in the penthouse’s outdoor pool and Jacuzzi. Other amenities include a private elevator, state-of-the-art security systems, a fitness center, an entertainment space, and a wine cellar. If you want to book a private jet or charter a yacht for a weekend jaunt on the water, GuocoLand’s concierge team is there to assist with all your needs.

Listed through Sotheby’s International Realty, the super penthouse is priced at $80 million and includes access to the services and restaurants at the Sofitel Singapore City Centre, which is also positioned within the vertical city.