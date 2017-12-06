Build the House of Your Dreams in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth Neighborhood

Real estate developer Troy Dean Ippolito of Trend Design Build, who has constructed around 300 homes in South Florida, is set to build the only new construction, single-family home in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood. Located at 935 2nd Street, the approximately 5,000-square-foot Villa 935 hits the market this week just in time for Art Basel.

Current plans for the four-bedroom home include a rooftop garden with a pool and spa, a ground-floor terrace, and parking for up to four cars. Design details include 10-foot ceilings, oversized balconies, Italian porcelain and natural stone floors, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, and quartz and natural stone countertops. Custom furnishings will be created by Troy Dean Interiors. Lighting fixtures will be sourced from Flos and Oluce and furniture will be curated from Arthur Collection.

Outfitted with Gaggenau and Miele appliances, an island, and glass cabinets that showcase the dishes, the gourmet kitchen is an epicure’s dream. In the formal dining room, a glass-enclosed wine cellar serves as the backdrop for the 10-person dining table. And in the living room, an ultramodern fireplace provides just the right amount of coziness next to walls of glass that overlook the tropical landscaping Florida is known for.

The furnished home will be offered for $7.5 million, and Ippolito will work with buyers to make any desired changes to the blueprint. Buyers also have the option of buying the land and plans only for $2.5 million.

Chris Dreyfuss of Brown Harris Stevens Miami is the exclusive listing agent.