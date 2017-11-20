This $50 Million Ski-In/Ski-Out Ranch Will Make You Want to Move to Aspen

Every winter, blankets of pure white snow cover the mountains in Aspen, Colo., turning the already idyllic destination into a winter wonderland.

Located adjacent to West Buttermilk Ski Area on 61 pristine acres, 2900 West Buttermilk Road is a never-before-offered ski-in/ski-out ranch that gives residents a front-row seat to the snowy weather and spectacular ski runs. Surrounded by mountains, the home offers stunning views during every season, from the verdant greenery that comes to life during the spring and summer to the golden Aspen trees that burst forth in autumn to the snow-dusted slopes that create a postcard-perfect setting every winter.

Built into the side of a hill, the 15,664-square-foot main home offers seven bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half baths. Vaulted ceilings, rich woods, and multiple fireplaces converge to create a majestic mountain manse. From a chef’s kitchen with double ovens to a personal theater and a billiards room, the home was made for entertaining. Outdoors, a covered and heated dining area with a fireplace and barbecue create a resort-like space, and a sunken hot tub overlooks the mountains beyond.

The property also includes a 2,000-square-foot caretaker’s home equipped with three bedrooms and three full baths, plus a 7,500-square-foot barn with a heated vehicle maintenance center.

The residence is currently on the market for $50 million.