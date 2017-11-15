An Inside Look at a Sleek Urban Penthouse in Tadao Ando’s First New York City Project

Set in the heart of New York City’s Nolita neighborhood, 152 Elizabeth Street is Pritzker Prize–winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando’s first residential development outside of Asia. Made from poured concrete, burnished metal, and glass and developed by Sumaida + Khurana, the highly anticipated seven-story building is home to only seven residences. The building’s duplex penthouse, which was not publicly listed but went into contract last week, had an asking price of $35 million—a sum that could set the record for priciest sale in Nolita.

Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet in total (counting both interior and exterior spaces), the three-level residence has four bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Floor-to-ceiling windows, concrete pillars, and a custom spiral staircase made from Pietra Cardosa stone, glass, and stainless steel give the residence an industrial chic look. Wide-plank Danish oak floors, Eucalyptus wood cabinetry, and a fireplace crafted from Pietra Cardosa stone and artisan plaster continue the minimalist, natural motif.

In the kitchen, a sliding countertop island can be raised to dining height to hide the kitchen sink and prep station when residents and guests are eating. The penthouse’s remarkable 3,240 square feet of outdoor space functions as a literal breath of fresh air in a city where alfresco areas are often few and far between. The first floor opens to a secluded terrace with one of Ando’s famous water walls, and the second-floor balcony is accessible from the master suite. The undisputed icing on the cake, however, is the third-floor entertaining space, which offers everything from an Ando-designed granite stone fireplace to an outdoor kitchen with granite countertops, a grill, a dishwasher, and an ice machine. A reflecting pool, granite soaking tub, and outdoor shower round out the exterior amenities.

Compass is handling sales and marketing for the project.