11 of the Most Expensive Real Estate Listings on the Market in 2017
From a historic property in London to a ranch in Texas, these homes listed for eye-popping sums.
The following 11 properties were all listed this year for $100 million or above, making them some of the priciest offerings in the world. From a historic home in London to a party pad in Los Angeles, each property is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece meant to be appreciated by those with a penchant for the finer things in life.