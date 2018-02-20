5 Eco-Friendly Residential Properties That Aim to Restore Our Beautiful Planet

From ethically sourced jewelry to farm-to-table dining to sustainable eco-resorts, there are many ways to consume conscientiously and refrain from destroying or damaging the earth’s natural resources. In the real estate space, every new home or residential project offers the opportunity to practice stewardship by creating sustainable structures from the ground up. This includes minimizing the number of trees cut down for new builds, utilizing industry experts to reduce wasted materials, installing energy-efficient appliances, and existing in harmony with the local climate and surroundings.

From a residential complex tucked into an urban gardenscape above the High Line in New York City to a 20,000-acre oceanfront preserve in California, the following properties demonstrate that an environmentally conscious lifestyle begins in the home.