5 Epic Homes That’ll Make You Want to Move to the East Coast

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Although throngs of people claim that the West Coast is the Best Coast, the East Coast has plenty going for it as well. Those who live on the East Coast get to experience four real seasons every year—including the majestic colors that blanket the countryside every autumn and the crisp white piles of snow that dust the ground during winter—countless rich historical monuments from America’s colonial past, and sweeping coastline views. For anyone pondering the age-old West Coast versus East Coast debate, the following five properties may just tip the scales in favor of the East Coast.