5 Island Escapes You Can Buy Now

With summer right around the corner, it’s time for the jet-set crowd to start thinking about where to soak up the warm weather this time around. Characterized by azure waters and sugary beaches, islands continue to top the list for many travelers—and while visiting is great, nothing beats being able to return to your very own island home year after year. Whether you’re looking for a single-family home, a standalone residence, or a plot of land where you can design the home of your dreams, the following tropical treasures are sure to delight.