5 Nontraditional Ski Homes for Those Who Can’t Stand Antler Chandeliers

Five stunning ski homes that turn traditional on its head.

By on December 22, 2017
Sometimes traditional ski homes offer only bleak clichés: deer-antler chandeliers, a faux-log-home construction, and Navajo throw pillows. Newly built and fully furnished, the following five homes at some of the world’s most desirable ski resorts don’t sacrifice style for location. Sleek media rooms, cantilevered terraces, chromotherapy glass-walled swimming pools, and spiraling steel staircases are just some of the unexpected design elements found at these striking homes.

