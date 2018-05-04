5 Properties That Will Make You Want to Move to Santa Barbara
Soak up the best of the Golden State at one of these standout residences.
If you’re looking for the quintessential California beach town, Santa Barbara just might be it. The coastal enclave boasts the best of the west (sunny weather, palm trees, sugary beaches, must-try wines), while offering a more laid-back pace of life than Los Angeles or San Francisco. The following homes—located in or around Santa Barbara—will make you want to put down roots in the charming community.