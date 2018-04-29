5 Spectacular Garages to Put Your Car Collection on Grand Display

These five custom-built garages to inspire the avid car collector are much more than brick and mortar, featuring built-in amenities like a 3,600-square-foot lounge inspired by 17th-century caves in France, to a car barn designed with a retro façade and its own workshop and gas station. Not all of these homes listed are on the market, but they offer a close look into the grandeur of what a spacious garage built to accommodate the world’s finest automobiles can look like. Read on for the five exceptional spaces that have truly elevated car storage capacity to new heights.