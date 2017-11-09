5 Waterfront Homes in Unexpected Locations

From Cape Cod to Carmel-by-the-Sea, houses sell at a premium where land meets water. And while the best-known coastlines demand top dollar, homes in less trafficked but equally gorgeous regions give buyers a chance to get more bang for their buck and experience under-the-radar destinations in the process. Whether the proud sea or a tranquil lake waits outside the door, the following waterside properties offer an escape from the rigors of city life and an oil-painting-esque view to behold every day.