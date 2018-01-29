Bask in the Romance of These 5 Italian Villas

From Florence to Venice, find the perfect home base for a whirlwind Valentine’s Day getaway.

By on January 29, 2018
view slideshow
Villa in Positano, Italy

As a tribute to the mystique and wonder of Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite Italian villas that offer a quintessential, beautiful slice of la dolce vita. From a hilltop villa on the Amalfi Coast to a historic apartment that overlooks the Grand Canal in Venice, these residences display the glamour, luxury, and romance of the Italian lifestyle.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale