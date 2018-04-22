Celebrate Earth Day in These 5 Environmentally Friendly (But Completely Luxe) Residences
With the latest in green technology and building materials, these properties save on energy, but don’t compromise on luxury.
“Going green” is often presented as a sort of zero sum game in which the earth might win, but your lifestyle loses. But just because you want to bring the latest and greatest green technologies into your home doesn’t mean you have to downsize your residence or sacrifice comfort. In honor of Earth Day, we’ve put together five examples—currently on the market—that integrate efficient living into a luxurious lifestyle. And with no compromise needed.